MAYFIELD, KY—A 30-year-old man was found stabbed to death this morning on his mother's front porch on North 14th Street in Mayfield, Kentucky. The man found stabbed to death was Devon Saxton. Saxton's family did not want to talk on camera, but his mother mother, Johnnie, told WPSD that a man walking a dog in the neighborhood saw Saxton laying on her front porch and called police.
Saxton was dead when police arrived. We are waiting to get information from Mayfield police on the investigation. We'll update this story as soon as we get more information.