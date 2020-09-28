MAYFIELD, KY -- Mayfield Police officers responded to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in reference to a stabbing victim early Monday morning.
The victim reported that she was stabbed after a heated discussion at a friend's house.
The victim and other witnesses stated that Cherie Zervas, 29, stabbed the victim three times in her leg and once in her arm with an edged weapon.
Zervas fled the scene on foot.
Officers located Zervas on Paris Road in Mayfield, and detained her for the investigation.
Zervas was interviewed, and subsequently arrested for Assault in the 1st Degree.
Zervas was lodged into the Graves County Jail. The victim was treated at the emergency room, and released.