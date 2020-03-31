MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man suspected in a McCracken County stabbing was arrested Tuesday in Hopkinsville, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says.
In a news release, McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says Zachary A. Bonn was arrested at the Town Place Suites Marriott in Hopkinsville around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. McCracken County detectives, a U.S. marshals task force, Christian County sheriff's deputies and Hopkinsville police officers worked together to take Bonn into custody, Carter says.
The news release says Bonn was seen trying to escape out of a back door at the hotel before he was taken into custody "without incident."
The release claims Bonn admitted that he fled to Hopkinsville after the stabbing incident.
On Monday, McCracken County deputies were called to a local hospital, where a 24-year-old man was recovering from a stab wound. The sheriff's office on Monday said the man had been stabbed at a home in the Farley area of McCracken County.