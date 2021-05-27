MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a staff member at a local juvenile center has been arrested and now faces an abuse charge.
In a post on Facebook, the office says Child Protective Services called Detective Captain Hilbrecht last Wednesday about an assault case.
The complaint said a staff member at a local juvenile center had assaulted a resident, under the age of 12.
After a joint investigation with CPS, the juvenile center, and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, officers say Hunter B. Suiter was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12.