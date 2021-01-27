CHARLESTON, MO — Eight staff members were attacked by a group of inmates at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, Tuesday evening, the Missouri Department of Corrections says.
In a news release sent Wednesday morning, the department of corrections says a group of inmates were returning to a housing unit in the prison after the evening meal on Tuesday, when several of them "severely assaulted" the eight staff members. The department of corrections says 13 inmates are suspected in the attack that lasted about 10 minutes.
The department of corrections says the 13 inmates have been placed in administrative segregation and will be referred for prosecution.
The facility was placed on a lockdown that remains in effect Wednesday, according to the release.
Corrections Emergency Response Teams from multiple institutions responded to the disturbance and, according to the release, remain on site.
Seven of the attacked staff members were treated at local hospitals. Six have since been released from the hospital, while one is still hospitalized under observation.