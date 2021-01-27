Weather Alert

...First Accumulating Snow of the Season For Some Areas... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will lower to one quarter to one half mile at times. Although the duration of the snow will be fairly short, high snowfall rates could cause travel difficulties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&

...A Period of Snow Will Create Hazardous Conditions This Afternoon in West Kentucky and Extreme Southeast Missouri... Snow will overspread western Kentucky and extreme southeast Missouri today. The snow will begin in New Madrid and Charleston Missouri by noon, then spread east across the Purchase area of western Kentucky early this afternoon. East of Kentucky Lake, the snow will arrive during the mid afternoon hours. The snow will come down rather heavily for an hour or two. The snow will quickly accumulate up to an inch on grassy areas. A slushy coating will likely occur on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. The snow will end from west to east late this afternoon. Visibility will be reduced to just one half mile for a couple hours or so. Use extra care on roads. Allow extra time to reach your destination.