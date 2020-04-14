MAYFIELD, KY — Multiple staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 Mills Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield, Kentucky, as have some residents.
In a statement that was forwarded to Local 6 by the Graves County Health Department, the center confirms that "several staff members" at Mills tested positive for COVID-19, and "positive residents."
In the statement, Mills Administrator David Dietz says the center is working with the Graves County Health Department, and is "following every CDC, CMS, and health department recommendation and regulation. All areas of the building are being disinfected, and all staff are wearing protective equipment at all times in the facility."
Tuesday, the Graves County Health Department reported that the number of positive novel cornavirus tests in the county now stands at 21, after seven new cases were confirmed in the county. Health Department Director Noel Copelen tells Local 6 that the cases at Mills are part of that 21-case total, but he was unable to say how many COVID-19 cases there are specifically at Mills.
In his statement, Dietz says Mills' staff are doing everything they can do protect the health and safety of residents. "We are continuing to work diligently on infection prevention and are monitoring closely all staff and residents. Please keep the employees and resident in your thoughts and prayers for a quick and complete recovery," Dietz says.
Read the full statement: