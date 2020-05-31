PADUCAH — People outraged by police brutality and racism were making their voices heard in Paducah Sunday. About hundred people gathered at noble park right now for the Stand in Solidarity protest.
People of all cultures and ages attended the event. Protesters carried signs saying "I can't breathe." "We speak because they can't" and "black lives matter." They said they were there to peacefully protest for equality. Dozens of people gathered for the peaceful "Stand for Solidarity" protest. Several people told me they were there fore a better future for their children.
I spoke with a woman who said, even though she's white, she wants to stand up for justice.
"We need to speak for the ones who can't speak — the ones who have already passed. George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery. I feel like we need to be their voice. And the voice for anyone else that this might happen too," Shelby Sherwood said.
The Wacinton statue at Noble Park was closed off with caution tape, as a precaution to protect against possible vandalism. Paducah police were there – and Chief Brian Laird told me earlier they have plans in place in case it does turn violent.
Laird said if anything turns violent, he encourages everyone to leave. But, he said he doesn't think that will happen.
The original organizers of the event canceled the planned protest. They told WPSD the original intent of their effort had been "quickly spread and morphed." The community continued with a peaceful protest.
The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP said it did not organize and was not endorsing the event taking place at noble park, but the local chapter said it is asking those who do attend to do so peaceably and respectfully.
The chapter's full statement, which it shared via Facebook, reads:
"We are deeply saddened by the recent deaths of Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd. We see your anger, we are angry too. But more than anger, we seek justice for our fallen. We are aware of the stand for solidarity that has been scheduled at Noble Park on May 31st. This event is not sponsored/endorsed by the Paducah-McCracken Co. NAACP, but should you choose to attend we ask that you do so peaceably and respectfully.
"We are working hard to support our brothers and sisters in Minneapolis and our very own Louisville. We also work tirelessly behind the scenes to make Paducah a better place. Sadly George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are no longer with us. But that doesn’t mean you can’t support the fight for justice. Valuable resources are needed to help win this fight. We know that when we fight, we win. If you would like to support the cause please visit the national website at www.naacp.org and donate to help the cause for justice. Your donation helps boots on the ground, lawyers win cases, and help families find justice. Be apart of the movement #wearedonedying"