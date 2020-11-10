Standing for those who stood for us. That’s the mission for the Patriot Guard Riders. It’s a group of thousands of veterans and non-veterans across the United States, who honor our fallen military veterans as well as our first responders.
They’re riding with respect right here in our area. Rain or shine, cold or hot weather, if the Patriot Guard Riders are called, they’re there to give our heroes a final salute.
They’re there for the whole funeral service, holding their American flags tight. Some are trying to hold back tears. You may have seen them while out driving; leading a funeral procession in their motorcycles, with flags blowing in the wind, but it’s about much more than that.
Dan Bondurant, senior ride captain has been honoring fallen veterans and their families for more than 15 years. He says, no mission is the same, but the real and raw emotions are always there.
“You know you’re helping them and honoring that veteran and that’s just what it’s all about,” Bondurant said. “It just gives you a sense of pride when helping them because without them, we wouldn’t have the freedoms that we have.”
Dan comes from a military family, his brothers, sons and father all served. “The feeling you get, knowing that you help that family, my dad passed away, I know what it was like,” Bondurant said.
Sometimes, he and his group are the only people to attend a fallen veteran’s funeral. “It’s sad, it’s emotional, you know, because they have nobody left to be there, you know,” Bondurant said. “It makes you feel good because you’re there for that veteran and he’s not, but he’s at final resting place.”
Anytime Bondurant is on a mission with the Patriot Guard Riders, the mission is personal for him. Not only for him, but for his brother, Vietnam era veteran, Gerald Clay.
“They’re like my brother, I don’t care if it’s a World War II, Korea, Vietnam Veteran, we’re kind of all brothers,” Clay said. “We all went through the same thing, we served. We want to honor the veteran, it’s not about us. It’s about that Veteran and when I’m standing there, the one thing that gets me is when they play taps. When they play taps, that really gets me it’s like a goodbye song to the veteran.”
It’s not a good bye, but a see you later. They will always stand tall for their fellow brothers, and hold forever dear in their hearts.
You don't have to be a veteran to join the Patriot Guard Riders. If you're wanting to join or learn more about the group, click here.