Starfish Orphan Ministry is a nonprofit group that helps orphans and children who are less fortunate in both western Kentucky and around the world. They want to help children that have been neglected, don’t have enough food or clothing, or just don’t have someone to love them.
They serve hundreds of single-parent households in the western Kentucky area and thousands of orphans globally.
Kendra’s Kloset is a donation system through Starfish Orphan Ministries that provides clothing, housewares, and furniture to single parent households, foster families, and teens aging out of the foster care system.
Starfish Orphan Ministries also holds mission trips with volunteers and missionaries. They’re upcoming trip will be to Brazil.
To learn more about what types of donations Kendra’s Kloset could use, and what volunteer opportunities are available click here.
You can also call them at 270-519-7340 or visit them in person at 1000 Broadway St. in Paducah.