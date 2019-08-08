Watch again

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Students walked through the doors of Marshall County High School for the first time this school year Thursday, and they may have noticed a couple of improvements.

The high school is in the middle of a $14-million makeover, a plan that has been in the works for years.

Superintendent Trent Lovett said since May of last year, the school has remodeled different areas, including its library and cafeteria.

A new front office has put in, and a special item has been added that is taking the commons area to new heights. "The stairway that is located in the center is a way to get up and down from the second floor to the first floor, whereas before we only had the hidden stairwells," said Lovett.

The commons area also has new charging stations and seating, including a landing area on the stairway. Principal Patricia Greer said she hopes the students enjoy the changes.

"It's been a long effort for us to redo the school this way. The teachers and the students have been so patient and flexible," said Greer. "So, I'm very excited for them to see it. When the students left in May, it did not look like this."

Along with the fun features, there are now two vestibules connected to the main office. They serve as the primary access point for the school, which previously had about 80 accessible entrances.

"This school was built in the early 70s, and at that time school safety was something that wasn't on anybody's radar," said Lovett. "But now we have buzz-in systems on both sides of the office where students or visitors have to buzz, press the buzzer."

Construction at Marshall County High School is set to be finished in January 2020. Once it is complete, the school will host an open house for the public to see the finished product.

Until then, students may deal with slight hallway traffic here and there.