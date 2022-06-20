MARION, KY — "The time to realize this is a crisis is now." That's the word from city leaders in Marion, Kentucky, as they work to keep from running out of water.
Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency for Marion Saturday morning.
Monday, state and local leaders met in closed meetings all morning to discuss how to mobilize resources.
They say they are moving as fast as they can to figure out a way to possibly bring in water from neighboring counties like Crittenden, Livingston and Webster, as well as the city of Princeton.
As of Monday, June 20, Marion has just over two weeks of water left, and even with a short-term solution, this is something city leaders say people and businesses are going to be dealing with all summer and beyond.
Jessica Cummins owns one of those businesses, Rusty Gate Farms.
"The thing with bringing in water is if it isn't completely clean it will jam the lines to water these mums," says Cummins as she described how the water woes impact her business. She is searching for solutions to water her 2,600 mums, ferns and other plants.
"This is throwing a curveball in everything," says Cummins. "And then again, are we going to be able to sell them, because are people are going to be allowed to water them?"
Normally her ferns would be under a sprinkler, but not today. Cummins is worried what will happen to her business if the city runs out of water.
"I don't know. I am just hoping we don't get to that point," she says.
Issues began over a month ago when the city was forced to drain Lake George, its main source of water.
City Administrator Adam Ledford explained why draining the lake was necessary: "Back on April 27, we were notified by residents that Lake George had water running under levee. Then a sinkhole developed on the 29th. By Friday night, we were pumping water out," says Ledford.
"If the levee was to break, you had 83 million gallons of water, a year’s worth of water sitting in our primary source, and if that went uncontrolled, our sources tell us it would’ve taken out three bridges, our secondary water supply, which is the one that we are now using, and could’ve potentially damaged our water plant and flooded the hospital in addition to some private damage that could’ve occurred as well. So there was quite a bit of risk associated," he says.
"The decision was made that the water we were pumping out wasn’t good enough, and the sinkhole was getting worse. There was an imminent threat a breach would happen, so we developed a controlled breach. That allowed the water to run off and take the pressure off. Once that’s drained and it’s no longer our water source, we were left with our secondary water source, which was City Lake. We believed that that lake held between 25 and 30 days of a water supply. After the division of water came down and did some analysis, we came to the analysis it held about a week less than what we thought."
Beshear declared a state of emergency for the city on Saturday. According to the governor's office, the levee situation coupled with limited rainfall and unseasonably warm weather caused the water shortage to become critical.
With the declaration of a state of emergency by the governor, KYEM can begin to coordinate a response and relief activities and the Kentucky National Guard can mobilize the personnel and equipment that may be required.
"We will be providing water, whether that's transportation or other units," Beshear said during an update Monday.
Ledford says even with state help, a short term fix is several days away and residents need to realize this is a crisis situation.
"What we want them to know is for anyone who still continues to believe that this isn't a crisis, they need to get to the point of recognizing this is a true crisis and do everything they can to conserve," says Ledford.
"When we talk about conservation, that’s more than just not watering your flowers or watering your lawn or washing your cars. That’s in your essential duties, like your house. You can do things to save water, like making sure the dishwasher is full every time you wash your dishes, make sure your washing machine is full every time you do the load. Those are the types of things you can do," he says.
Ledford says the best solution to prolong the water supply in the short term looks like using an interconnection between neighboring counties and cities to bring in water.
"We believe Webster County's water, if they can solve the pressure issue, that could be solved in a matter of days," says Ledford. "As for Caldwell and Princeton, they are working on that and I could see that being available within the next week to two weeks."
Even then, he says that will only ease the problem by 40% to 70%. For example, extending the current supply of 17-20 days to 30-33 days.
"That makes you more robust anytime it rains," says Ledford. "You have more and water supply to go with, so it makes a difference, but it's not a sustainable solution at this point. We are also looking at how we can go ahead and institute a distribution of bottled water so that we can take that additional pressure off of our system as well."
In the meantime, people like Cummins say they'll do their part to conserve and look for their own solutions.
"Worst case scenario, I'll bring in tanks and set them in here. That's what we'll do," she says.
Another idea, according to Ledford, is to use the state guard to haul in water from the Ohio River.
He wants to remind residents this is a complicated process that involves testing and analysis.
Ledford says businesses need to keep in contact with the chamber for guidance and residents need to truly take every measure possible to conserve, following the city's "every gallon counts" motto.
He says residents can also expect water bills to eventually go up during the process.
As for a long-term solution, dozens of ideas are on the table.
Ledford says that could take anywhere from a year and a half to five years, costing at least $3 million to $10 million.
You can find updates on the Crittenden County KY Emergency Management Facebook page or Marion City Hall.