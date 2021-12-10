TRIGG COUNTY, KY – Kentucky State Police Post 1 and the Hopkinsville Police Department are investigating two deaths that investigators say are closely related.
On Thursday, KSP was asked to investigate a death in Trigg County. Around 10:30 a.m., a Trigg County deputy found an abandoned vehicle along KY 124, west of Cerulean.
The deputy discovered a dead woman in the passenger seat of the vehicle. KSP later identified the women as 34-year-old Candace Marcel of Hopkinsville. In an update around 2:45 p.m. Friday, state police say an autopsy conducted at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville indicates Marcel died of a single gunshot wound. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
KSP's investigation into Marcel's death led detectives to serve a search warrant of her home on Clearman Court in Hopkinsville.
Inside the home, detectives found a dead man who was identified as 35-year-old Stanley Bussell of Hopkinsville. According to KSP, Bussell was the registered owner of the vehicle Marcel's body was found in.
Hopkinsville police began investigating Bussell's death as a homicide. State police say the Hopkinsville Police Department has arrested 49-year-old Bobby Spikes of Hopkinsville in connection to both investigations.
Spikes has been charged with Bussell's murder.
The investigation by KSP and the Hopkinsville Police Department into the deaths is ongoing.