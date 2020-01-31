PADUCAH — The Paducah Regional Sports Plex will soon close its doors after the Kentucky Public Service Commission approved an application from Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative to build on the property.
As Local 6 reported in October, JPEC intends to buy the complex. The company filed an application with the Public Service Commission in September to build its new headquarters on the sports plex property, which is at 6525 U.S. 60 West. The commission approved the application on Jan. 14.
Tim Stonecipher with the Paducah Regional Sports Plex confirms the complex will close in two weeks.
Scott Adair with JPEC tells Local 6 the company's lawyers are working to close the deal to buy the facility, and they hope to have the deal finalized in a couple of weeks.
Stonecipher says closing the sports plex is bittersweet. He says he thought over the course of 10 years the school system or the county would express interest in investing in the complex, but "that never worked out." He says the complex has seen seen 1.5 million people over those 10 years — 900,000 from out of town.
You can read the Public Service Commission's order approving JPEC's application in the document below.