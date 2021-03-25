The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority has approved Paducah's application to create a tax increment financing district.
Tax increment financing allows local governments to divert future property tax revenue increase within defined districts towards economic development projects.
Paducah's TIF district application includes 315 acres in the downtown riverfront area, about 200 acres of which city-owned lands underwater and about 115 acres of which are upland. The city is planning for the redevelopment of that area in partnership with McCracken County and other regional partners to bring in new tourism, recreation and other areas of economic growth.
The KEDFA is allowing the city to keep $21.4 million of state tax money produced in the district over a 20-year term. The city originally asked for a tax incentive of $90 million, and the state originally offered just $2 million.
Download the document below to read the KEDFA's report on its final approval of the Paduah TIF district. On Local 6 at Six, Thomas Capps will tells us more about the TIF district and how its apporoval affects major projects planned downtown.