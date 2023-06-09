Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced more than $4.4 million in funding for road repairs across 31 Kentucky communities, including tens of thousands of dollars for projects in two counties in the Local 6 area.
Ballard County was awarded $140,000 for a resurfacing project along 1.8 miles of Shelby Road. Hickman County was awarded $89,540 for resurfacing projects.
The funding for Hickman County is broken up among three projects. The county was awarded $48,070 to resurfaces a little over half a mile of Cox Road, $30,580 to resurface about three-tenths of a mile of Shelton Road and $10,890 to resurface a little over one-tenth of a mile of Reilly Road.
Beshear's office says the more than $4.4 million is discretionary funding administered by the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Like the Ballard County and Hickman County projects, the governor's office says most of the funding announced Friday will go to resurfacing projects. Other approved projects include slide repairs, installation of guard rails and storm drain improvements. One northeastern Kentucky county is receiving funding to replace a deteriorated bridge.
“These are the types of projects that make a positive daily difference in people’s lives,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a statement released Friday.
In a statement of his own, Beshear agreed.
“One way that we build a Better Kentucky is through improvement and maintenance of our transportation system, a vital part of which is local streets, roads and bridges,” Beshear said. “This funding will be going into local roadways that thousands of Kentuckians use every day.”
Download the document below to see the full, three-page list of projects receiving funding.