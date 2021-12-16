Kentucky Attorney Daniel Cameron has established a new Natural Disaster Fraud Hotline to assist Kentuckians in reporting fraud related to the tornadoes that struck last Friday.
The hotline phone number is 502-696-5485.
The hotline is accessible for Kentuckians who are reporting suspected scams, price gouging, or other types of fraud related to the severe weather events.
“Our neighbors in Western and Central Kentucky are working to get back on their feet and we want to provide as much help as possible during this process by creating a direct number to report fraud,” said Attorney General Cameron.
Before calling the hotline, Kentuckians are urged to gather as many details as possible pertaining to the scam.
According to the Attorney General's Office, or price gouging, Kentuckians should report the name and address of the seller/retailer, the item purchased, the price of the item after the emergency declaration, and the price of the item before the emergency declaration, if known.
FEMA is also asking tornado survivors to be aware of scammers.
If you did not apply for FEMA emergency assistance, but have been contacted by an individual claiming to be from FEMA, please call the FEMA hotline at 800-621-3362.