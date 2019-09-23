CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky State Auditor released the findings from its audit of the 2018-2019 financial statement for the fee account of former Carlisle County Clerk Michael Toon. The report contains nine concerns.
The auditor found that Toon failed to pay the taxing districts for all delinquent taxes received in both 2016 and 2017.
The report says the clerk collected delinquent tax funds but the funds didn't appear on his delinquent tax distribution reports. The auditor also found that Toon paid himself a month in advance through the year. This is a repeat finding. He received both his March and April paychecks in March of 2018.
Among other findings, the auditor found that duties were not adequately separated among clerk's office staff, that Toon had weak controls when it came to timekeeping, that he lacked internal controls over financial reporting and that he had $3,497 in disbursements that were not allowed and should be repaid from his personal funds.
The auditor's office says Toon did not provide a response to the audit. For more on the audit, click here.