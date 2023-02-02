BENTON KY — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball canceled $192,000 in tornado relief checks after they were sent to the wrong people. The money came from donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
Gov. Andy Beshear says his office will work to find every dollar that was wrongfully sent out.
Ball sent a statement to WPSD saying: “Since last year, I have been concerned about Governor Beshear’s handling of the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund — it operates outside of the normal government process and lacks oversight and transparency. I’ve asked the Governor’s staff for clarification on the administration of these funds and they have made it clear in writing they are not open to subjecting the account to an audit. Now, my office has had to cancel 192 payments, totaling $192,000, that the Governor erroneously sent to individuals not actually impacted by the tornadoes. Every single time we have been made aware of their mistake we have cancelled checks immediately. His Administration has said that they do not know how many more checks were sent to the wrong people.”
Kentucky resident Richard Klass was very confused when he got a check in the mail.
"The check shows up this September or October — I don't remember the exact date that it came — and it's like 'What are we getting this form?'" he says.
Kentucky's been home for Klass for the past year. He says he never applied for assistance after the tornado because it didn't affect him. After receiving the $1,000 check, he reached out to FEMA and other organizations for answers.
"'I'll take your name and your number, and I'll pass it on to them and somebody will get back to you.' Haven't heard a word since," he says.
It wasn't until Klass saw a story on WPSD that he decided to take matters into his own hands.
"I wrote one the front of the check that we have been subject to a fraudulent FEMA claim, and put it in an envelope, and addressed it to the cabinet of whoever and put it in the mail," says Klass.
So far, 192 checks have been canceled by Ball's office. She's critical of Beshear's handling of the fund. Beshear says the state got the information for where to send the checks from FEMA and insurance companies.
Klass just hopes after sending in his check back that someone figures this out.
"It was just easier to write void on it and send it back. They've got the money, so hopefully now my $1,000 goes to somebody who really needs it," he says.