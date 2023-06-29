METROPOLIS, IL — A state agency responsible for protecting Illinoisans from the harmful effects of radiation says it did not observe measurable increases in radioactivity in the area surrounding the Honeywell Metropolis Works facility after a uranium hexafluoride release was reported at the plant earlier this month.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security’s Office of Nuclear Safety says it routinely monitors for radioactivity in the area around the facility, with five monitoring stations in the greater Metropolis area.
When the incident happened at the facility on June 12, IEMA-OHS says it was collecting weeklong air samples from air particulate filters at all five stations, as well as a background environmental monitoring station in Marion, Illinois. The samples cover the time from June 5 through 12.
In a summary detailing the results of its environmental monitoring in the area around the plant, IEMA-OHS says the filters were analyzed for gross alpha radiation and gross beta radiation, and the results did not show a measurable increase in radioactivity in the environment.
The summary includes a table showing the gross alpha and gross beta activity recorded June 5-12 and a table showing that data from April 2022 to April 2023.
"Results for the samples collected for the time period from June 5, 2023, through June 12, 2023, were within the range of the results collected from April 2022 through April 2023," the summary concludes. "IEMA-OHS did not observe measurable increases of radioactivity in the environment as a result of the incident at the Honeywell Metropolis Works facility on June 12, 2023."
The summary, which is dated June 20, was shared with Local 6 by attorney Kevin Thompson, who is representing Massac County residents in a lawsuit against Honeywell.
After that summary was created, the plant experienced a safety equipment failure on June 21.
As Local 6 reported on Wednesday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has begun a special inspection of the plant to assess that June 21 incident, during which safety equipment failed to work during cylinder-filling operations.
The NRC says workers were filling a cylinder with uranium hexafluoride when they noticed a small amount escaping through a connection point. "The workers followed plant procedures to remotely activate the valve closing device to stop the operation," a news release from the NRC says. "When one of the remote valves failed to close, a worker closed it manually. Honeywell reported the event as required by the NRC and suspended all UF6 cylinder filling while it investigates the incident. Honeywell also reported that plant personnel were wearing appropriate protective equipment during the event."
The special inspection began on Wednesday. The NRC says its inspection team will document its findings and conclusions in a public report, which it says will be released within 45 days after the inspection is finished.
