PADUCAH — Local 6 has received several complaints from state workers who say they got sick after working in the Hipp Building in Paducah. It contains offices for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Wednesday, I spoke with one of the owners of the building. She told me the odors were from machines used to break concrete and from PVC glue a plumber had been using during overnight construction. The building was open for business Wednesday.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services office in Frankfort sent Local 6 a statement confirming a strange odor reported by employees. It reads:

“The Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) was first notified about an odor in the Paducah Family Support office on Thursday, August 1. This building is undergoing renovations in a section apart from the DCBS office. At this time, the cause of the odor is unknown. However, some staff members have sought medical care. The Paducah Fire Department conducted testing within the building and found nothing necessitating the closure of the office for health or safety reasons. Additional inspections will occur on Thursday. Staff were advised that they could work elsewhere if the odor was bothersome. As a precaution, construction on the site stopped Thursday.”

I confirmed that with the Paducah Fire Department Wednesday. A sign posted was on the door of the Paducah Family Support office saying they were unable to intake people.