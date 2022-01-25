FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Incumbents will compete against each other in primaries for three Kentucky House seats this year.
Candidate lineups for federal and state offices were finalized Tuesday.
That's unless new redistricting maps are blocked in court.
Secretary of State Michael Adams’ office says nearly 700 candidates are running for seats in Congress and the legislature and for judgeships.
The candidate filing deadline was pushed back to give Kentuckians time to decide whether to run in new districts.
Two GOP House incumbents from eastern Kentucky — Reps. Norma Kirk-McCormick and Bobby McCool — will square off in the primary for one House seat. The same applies for two Republican lawmakers placed in the same western Kentucky district — Reps. Lynn Bechler and Jim Gooch Jr.
On the Democratic side, Reps. Mary Lou Marzian and Josie Raymond were paired in the same Louisville district. They’re among several candidates vying for the House seat.
Two other Louisville Democrats — Reps. Lisa Willner and McKenzie Cantrell — also were placed in the same district, but Cantrell decided to run for a seat on the state Court of Appeals. Willner is running for another House term.
