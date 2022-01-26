SCOTT COUNTY, MO — Multiple state investigative units are taking on a 30-year-old cold case in Scott County, Missouri.
Angela Mischelle Lawless was shot and killed in 1992 in Scott County, Missouri. She was just 19 years old. Her body was found in her car along a highway near Benton, Missouri. Josh Kezer was convicted of Lawless' murder in 1994 — he was just 17 at the time the crime was reported — but he was exonerated in 2009. The case was the subject of an episode of "48 Hours" in 2010.
In a statement released Monday, Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch says she has spent "a considerable amount of time reviewing reports, evidence and interviews" from the Lawless investigation since taking over as county prosecutor in 2019. She says a major obstacle she's run into is "a lack of organization to the investigation."
"Where most current homicide investigations are digitized, and/or organized with an index and in chronological order; this investigation had zero organization other than some binders that were made from old reports. However, those were not necessarily in chronological order," Oesch says.
The prosecutor says she has contacted three state-level investigative units to help take a deeper look at the case.
Oesch says the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Violent Crime Support Unit has agreed to organize and digitize files from the Lawless investigation. "This will be a huge step for investigators in being able to click through electronically and find each file containing a witness name, or locating all of the evidence that was originally seized," she says.
Additionally, the Missouri Attorney General's Office Cold Case Unit, which was launched by the state attorney general in December, has agreed to step into the investigation and provide an independent review of the case files.
As part of that review, Oesch says, the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division Drug and Crime Control will provide an independent perspective on the case files and formulating a plan to move forward with the investigation.
"When I took office in 2019, I pledged to do an independent review of the Lawless case file. I believe these outside agencies stepping in to assist in this case will be a huge step in the right direction for the investigation of this case," Oesch says.
Download the document below to read Oesch's statement in full.