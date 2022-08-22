MARION, IL — State Sen. Dale Fowler and State Rep. Dave Severin will host a free health fair for senior citizens in Marion, Illinois, on Tuesday.
The Senior Health Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Hub Recreation Center at 917 West Main Street, Marion.
Fowler's office says the fair will provide free health screenings and provide opportunities for senior citizens to speak with health care professionals.
Another health and wellness fair for senior citizens is also scheduled to be held in Carbondale. That event will be held Wednesday at the Carbondale Civic Center.
MORE DETAILS: State lawmakers host free health and wellness fair for seniors in Carbondale