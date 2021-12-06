PADUCAH — State legislators who represent Paducah and McCracken County will participate in the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's Public Policy Series Legislative Breakfast and Forum on Dec. 13, the chamber announced Monday.
Leaders who will attend the forum include District 2 Sen. Danny Carroll, District 3 Rep. Randy Bridges, District 6 Rep. Chris Freeland, District 2 Rep. Richard Heath and District 1 Rep. Steven Rudy.
The event will be held at 7:30 a.m. at the Commerce Center in Paducah.
The chamber says tickets are $15 at paducahchamber.org. The deadline to purchase tickets for the forum is 5 p.m. on Dec. 13.
During the event, the chamber will also discuss its 2022 state legislative priorities.