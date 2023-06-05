Metropolis police standoff

METROPOLIS, IL — Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a man with a rifle barricaded in a structure near the intersection of McCrary and 20th Street in Metropolis, Illinois. 

Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse says investigators believe the man does not have a hostage in the building. 

Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area at this time. 

Illinois State Police are leading the investigation, Masse says. 

Local 6 has a crew at the scene. We will update this developing story when we know more. 