JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has extended the state of emergency in the state through June 15, 2020, as Missouri prepares to move into the economic recovery phase of COVID-19.
Gov. Parson initially declared the state of emergency on March 13. Since then, over 450 state statutes and regulations have been waived or suspended to help with Missouri's COVID-19 response.
Gov. Parson says extending the state of emergency will allow these waivers and suspensions to stay in place as Missouri moves into the COVID-19 recovery process. The Governor also says it will allow flexibility in using and sending resources around the state where they are most appropriate.
You can see the full executive order to extend the state of emergency for Missouri here.
Additionally, Gov. Parson announced Friday there are 304 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri, bringing the state total to 6,625 cases. He also announced 44 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 262 total deaths.
In his COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Parson says the state will still reopen on Monday, May 4, and he has a plan to release guidelines for businesses, church services, and public activities in the coming days.
Gov. Parson says since the state's first case 50 days ago, he has signed seven executive orders, waived or suspended 450 state statues and regulations, purchases $40 million worth of personal protective equipment, significantly increases testing, and approved federal disaster declaration.
The Governor also announced that some areas of the state will open faster than other based on COVID-19 activity.