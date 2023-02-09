SPRINGFIELD, IL — Low-to-moderate income families who need assistance with income tax preparation can get free help from several trusted programs across the country.
According to a Thursday release from the State of Illinois, some of the programs providing free, basic income-tax return preparation with electronic filing include:
- The Internal Revenue Service
- American Association of Retired Persons' Foundation Tax-Aide Program
- Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program
Illinois Department of Revenue Director David Harris said in a statement included in the release there were qualified, IRS certified volunteers ready to help Illinois taxpayers at various locations statewide.
“These individuals are ready and willing to assist taxpayers in filing their state and federal tax returns accurately and on time by the April 18 deadline," Harris stated.
Services, assistance, and availability vary by location and volunteer capacity, the release explains.
IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly
VITA offers free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals, the release explains. This includes people making $60,000 or less, disabled people, and people who speak limited English.
TCE offers free tax help, particularly for people 60-years-old and older. This tax program specializes in assisting with questions about pension and retirement-related issues unique to seniors.
The state says VITA and TCE are often located at community neighborhood centers, libraries, schools, shopping malls, and other convenient locations across the United States.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program
This program offers free basic tax preparation for people 50 and older, who have low-to-moderate income, the release explains. AARP membership is not required to take advantage of the program, but availability is reportedly determined on a local or community level.
Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program
This Chicago-area program offers free basic tax return preparation for families earning $60,000 or less and individuals earning $32,000 or less annually, the release explains. Volunteers will help with filing both state and federal returns.
Click here to find a VITA or TCA program near you. Click here to find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program near you.
In addition to these programs, the IRS also offers two kinds of free electronic E-filing.
Eligible taxpayers can use guided tax-preparation software from an IRS partner site. Anyone can file using IRS fillable forms, though no tax preparation guidance is provided with this option.
For more information on IRS Free File, click here.