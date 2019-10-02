SEDALIA, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating after a 2-year-old child sustained a gunshot wound in a Sedalia, Kentucky, home Tuesday night.
In a news release, KSP says the child had a "through and through gunshot wound to the abdomen." Post 1 received a 911 call from the home around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers and Mayfield EMS responded, and the child was flown to Vanderbilt University Children's Hospital. Wednesday, KSP says the child is in stable condition, and is expected to be released from the hospital.
KSP says the child's father, 25-year-old Zakary Page, told investigators the child was left in a room with a loaded gun, and the child was unsupervised when the gun went off.
The news release says the ongoing investigation into the shooting is in preliminary stages.