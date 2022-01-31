Joshua Smith

MAYFIELD, KY — An 18-year-old Fancy Farm, Kentucky, man was arrested after state police say he impersonated a Graves County High School student on social media and used the fake profile to threaten to commit a shooting at the school. 

The Graves County High School resource officer contacted Kentucky State Police Post 1 around 11 a.m. Friday about the alleged school shooting threat, KSP Post 1 says. The state police post says its investigation led troopers to 18-year-old Joshua Smith of Fancy Farm, a former student at the high school. 

State police say Smith created a social media profile using the name of a current student, then used that page to send multiple threatening statements to another student. Smith is also accused of using the profile to threaten to commit a school shooting the following week. 

Troopers arrested Smith around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, charging him with second-degree terroristic threatening and identity theft. He was jailed in the Calloway County Jail around 12:48 a.m. Sunday. 