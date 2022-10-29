ELIZABETHTOWN, IL — A 29-year-old Elizabethtown, Illinois woman was arrested for aggravated battery to a child, state police say.
Keisha D. Cullum was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a child.
Hardin County sheriff's office requested Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation officials to investigate a 6-month-old child's severe injuries on Oct. 19 around 11:40 p.m. Investigation by ISP DCI and the Department of Children and Family Services revealed a second child in the home had similar injuries, indicative of abuse.
Cullum is currently being held with a $2 million bond.
The investigation is open and ongoing.