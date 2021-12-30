Irvin D. Ware.jpg

Irvin D. Ware

CENTRAL CITY, KY — A Kentucky corrections officer is in jail Thursday after state police say he sexually assaulted an inmate. 

Kentucky State Police Post 2 says investigators received a call Wednesday reporting that the corrections officer sexually assaulted an inmate at the Green River Correctional Complex. 

A KSP detective went to Green River and opened an investigation. As a result of that investigation, KSP Post 2 says 53-year-old Irvin D. Ware of Central City was arrested on a charge of third-degree sodomy

Ware was jailed in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. 