EDDYVILLE, KY — A Princeton, Kentucky, man was arrested on multiple charge after Kentucky State Police Post 1 says he led troopers on a chase through two counties.
Troopers tried to pull over a silver Ford Mustang for a traffic stop around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the 37 mile marker of Interstate 24 westbound in Lyon County. Instead of stopping, KSP says the car fled from troopers at speeds reaching nearly 150 mph. Troopers say the Mustang left I-24 at exit 31, then at the end of Morris Road in Livingston County.
That's when KSP says the man driving the vehicle got out of the car and ran from the scene. Troopers searched the area, but KSP says they were unable to find the man, later identified as 19-year-old Jameer D. Riley of Princeton.
Friday morning, troopers obtained warrants for Riley's arrest. He was arrested Friday evening and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
Riley faces charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and traffic offenses.