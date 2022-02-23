JONESBORO, IL — State police have arrested a 58-year-old southern Illinois man on multiple felony child sex crime charges.
The Illinois State Police says Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 officials on Tuesday arrested Charles Mills of Jonesboro.
Mills faces two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault of a victim younger than 13 and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim younger than 13.
The state police investigation began after ISP DCI Zone 7 received a request from the Department of Children and Family Services on Dec. 15, 2020, to investigate allegations of sexual abuse. On Jan. 6, 2021, ISP DCI Zone 7 investigators and Illinois Attorney General's Office agents carried out a search warrant at Mills' home.
Mills was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 22, and jailed in the Jackson County Jail. ISP says Mills is being held on a $250,000 bond, with 10% to apply.
The state law enforcement agency asks anyone with information relevant to its investigation to call ISP DCI Zone 7 at 618-845-3740, ext. 281.