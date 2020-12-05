MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Troopers arrested a Tennessee man Saturday after Kentucky State Police Post 1 says he fled from a traffic safety checkpoint, leading officers on a chase through two west Kentucky counties.
State troopers and McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of KY 994 and Houser Road when a 2014 Chrysler 300 approached. State police say law enforcement officers directed the driver — 34-year-old Desmond M. Hubbard of Humboldt, Tennessee — to a secondary location, but he refused to go. Instead, troopers say Hubbard sped away from the checkpoint, allegedly nearly hitting a trooper and deputy.
Hubbard drove south on Houser Road with troopers in pursuit, and continued into Graves County on Whiteside Road. That's when state police say the Chrysler left the road, drove through a field, and crashed into a tree. State police say Hubbard ran away from the collision scene and was found near a barn on Wice Church Road. Hubbard was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The Tennessee man was arrested and charged in McCracken County with first-degree fleeing and evading police in a motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, and multiple traffic offenses.
KSP says Hubbard also faces charges in Graves County including first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, first-degree operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance with aggravating circumstances, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and multiple traffic offenses.