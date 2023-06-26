CADIZ, KY — A Trigg County man was arrested Monday after Kentucky State Police investigators claim he was trying to sexually exploit a minor online.
KSP claims its Electronic Crime Branch discovered 33-year-old Sean Matthew Hillock was having conversations with a minor online, during which he allegedly tried to get the child to engage in sexual acts.
Investigators carried out a search warrant at Hillock's home in Cadiz on Monday. Electronics found in the home were seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory to be examined.
KSP says Hillock was arrested on a charge of prohibited use of an electronic communication device to procure a minor and jailed in the Christian County Jail. The charge is a class D felony. If convicted, Hillock could face up to five years in prison.