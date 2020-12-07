TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police have arrested a woman who was wanted for questioning in connection to the death of a Trigg County woman whose body was uncovered after a house fire on Sept. 16.
Kentucky State Police say 29-year-old Keisha D. Steward of Cadiz was arrested Friday and jailed in the Christian County Detention Center.
Stewart was wanted for questioning after investigators found the body of 81-year-old Thelma N. Barnett.
Barnett's body was found after firefighters put out a fire that destroyed a home on Will Jackson Road between Alexander Road and Reddick Pond Road on Sept. 16. Investigators said foul play was suspected.
Last week, troopers arrested 42-year-old Jonathan R. McCoy in connection to Barnett's death. McCoy is charged with kidnapping leading to the victim's death, murder, second-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of corpse. He was jailed in the Christian County Jail.