WEST KENTUCKY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of stealing a credit card and using it a multiple businesses in two west Kentucky counties.
Troopers say the stolen card was used on March 9 at businesses in McCracken and Marshall Counties.
KSP Post 1 released an image taken from a security camera recording showing a man investigators believe is involved.
Troopers ask anyone with information that can help identify the man to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.