CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police investigators are asking for your help finding thousands of dollars' worth of farm equipment that was stolen in Carlisle County.
KSP Post 1 says a 2016 John Deere utility task vehicle and about $8,000 worth of tools were stolen from a farming operation off Kentucky 80 in Carlisle County near the Graves County line. Investigators believe the theft happened sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the theft. If you have information related to the case, you can call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.