METROPOLIS, IL — Authorities have released the name of a man accused of barricading himself for hours inside a home in Metropolis, Illinois, on Monday while armed with a rifle.
The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation says 29-year-old Eric Rushing of Metropolis is the man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a home in Metropolis around 3:09 p.m. Monday, eventually leaving the home with his hands in the air around 7 p.m. to be taken into custody by authorities.
ISP says state police were investigating a report of an aggravated battery involving a gun in Metropolis. After investigators identified the suspect as Rushing, that's when ISP says he barricaded himself inside the home in the 400 block of West 20th Street. Local and state law enforcement officers were among those who responded to the scene, including an ISP S.W.A.T. team and crisis negotiators, as well as Massac County sheriff's deputies and Metropolis police.
Tuesday, the Massac County state’s attorney filed charges of aggravated battery and possession of a weapon by a felon against Rushing. The man remains jailed in the Massac County Jail. His bond has been set at $200,000 with 10% to apply.
ISP says its investigation into the incident is ongoing.