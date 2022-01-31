On Jan. 5, officers with the Frankfort Police Department shot and killed a man who state police say approached officers patrolling the tornado relief distribution center at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds and fired multiple gunshots at them.
On Monday, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) identified the man who fired at the officers as 53-year-old Tony Edwards of Mayfield.
Edwards was pronounced dead on Jan. 5 at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center. An autopsy performed the next day confirmed the cause of death was from a gunshot wound.
The officers from the Frankfort Police Department have been identified as Officer Michael Martin, who has served with the agency for just over a year, and Detective David Ingle who has been with the agency for 15 years.
KSP Detective Brian Hill is continuing the investigation.