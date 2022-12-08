WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Investigators with Illinois State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a Williamson County deputy Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a rifle at the deputy.
State police say 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale died after he was shot by a deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
PREVIOUS: State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Williamson County, Illinois
ISP's Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 7 is investigating the shooting. In a news release sent Thursday, ISP says preliminary information indicates the incident began when a deputy responded to ca call for service on Devil's Fork Road near Carbondale Wednesday afternoon.
The news release says when the deputy arrived on the scene and got out of his patrol vehicle, Fowler began to approach him. The sheriff's office has said Fowler was carrying a rifle as he approached the deputy, and disregarded multiple orders to drop the weapon. The sheriff's office has claimed Fowler pointed the gun at the deputy, and that's when the deputy shot him.
State police reiterated the sheriff's office's description of events in its news release Thursday, saying: "Fowler continued to advance toward the deputy and the deputy discharged his weapon striking Fowler, who was pronounced deceased at the scene."
The deputy was not physically injured during the incident, state police say.
ISP says its investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time.