MOUNDS, IL — State police are leading a death investigation in Mounds, Illinois, after a body was found in the woods in a rural area, authorities say.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department around 7:31 p.m. Sunday asked the Illinois State Police Zone 7 Division of Criminal Investigation to carry out a death investigation after a body was found in a wooded area in Mounds. That's according to a news release ISP sent Monday afternoon.
The victim has not yet been identified, ISP says.
Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the case to call ISP District 22 in Ullin at 618-542-2171 ext. 1207. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 314-725-8477.