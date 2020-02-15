KEVIL, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 says it received reports of a possible shooting in Ballard County Saturday, but that those reports were inaccurate.
In a news release sent Saturday night, KSP Post 1 says Ballard County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene of the reported shooting on Mount Pleasant Road just north of Kevil. The sheriff's office later asked KSP to investigate the report.
In the release, state police say: "Although the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this time, it has been determined that the initial reports that someone was shot were inaccurate."
KSP Post 1 says it is continuing to investigate, and more information will be released once it has been gathered.