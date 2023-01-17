JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail.
The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
ISP says jail personnel performed CPR and called in emergency medical responders. An ambulance took Moore to an area hospital, where ISP says she was later pronounced dead.
State police say an autopsy of Moore's body is pending, and the Jefferson County Coroner's Office is assisting the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation's probe into her death.