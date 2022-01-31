LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating after a woman was hit by a pickup truck along a state highway in Lyon County.
KSP says 29-year-old Katie Coulstring was walking north along Kentucky 93 Monday morning when she was hit by a pickup truck.
State police received a call around 7 a.m. from a driver who reported seeing a body in a field near the 15000 block of the highway. Troopers and detectives responded to the scene to investigate. While they were investigating, a man arrived at the scene and told troopers he may have been the one who hit the woman. KSP says the man told investigators he returned to the scene after he heard police were in the area investigating the death.
KSP says its initial investigation found that the man was driving north along KY 93 when his pickup truck hit Coulstring.
Coulstring was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision by the Lyon County coroner.
State police have not announced charges against the man who investigators say hit Coulstring, and the investigation into the deadly collision is ongoing.