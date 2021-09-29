CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating a two-vehicle crash that hospitalized two men Wednesday morning in Calloway County.
Authorities were notified about the crash around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. It happened on Kentucky 94 West, about 2 miles west of the Lynn Grove community.
KSP Post 1 says its initial investigation found that 39-year-old Eric Conger of Murray was driving east on KY 94 when his 2011 Ford Escape SUV crossed the center line and drove into the path of a westbound 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Douglas Rogers, who is also from Murray. The two vehicles crashed head on.
Troopers say both men were taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Conger was later flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
KSP Post 1 says Conger was not wearing his seat belt, but Rogers was wearing his.
Trooper Mike Rogers is leading the ongoing investigation, KSP Post 1 says.
State police were assisted at the scene by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Murray-Calloway County EMS, and Calloway County Rescue Squad.