GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers are investigating after a semitrailer crashed in Graves County on Wednesday, blocking a state roadway for several hours.
The crash happened just before noon Wednesday on Kentucky 97, just south of Kentucky 80.
KSP Post 1 says investigators believe 31-year-old Antonio Leach of Greenwood, Mississippi was driving a semitrailer south on KY 97 when the vehicle experienced a tire failure and Leach lost control of the vehicle.
The semitrailer crashed into a utility pole. Troopers say no injuries were reported.
KY 97 remained closed as of 6 p.m. to crews could remove the semi and repair the utility pole. At last report, the roadway was expected to reopen around 7 p.m.