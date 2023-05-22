CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating after a 4-year-old girl was killed and two adults were injured in a crash Sunday involving two SUVs in Carlisle County.
KSP says Carlisle County Emergency Dispatch was notified about the crash just before 11:20 a.m. Sunday. It happened on U.S. 62 near the intersection with Kentucky 307 in Carlisle County.
State police say 35-year-old Lucas E. Shehorn of Bardwell, Kentucky, was driving a 2020 Nissan Rogue eastbound on U.S. 62 with the 4-year-old girl. The other driver, 55-year-old Michelle Chapman of Paducah, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on U.S. 62.
The two SUVs collided near the intersection with KY 307.
The 4-year-old girl in Shehorn's vehicle was taken first to a local hospital and then flown to an out-of-state hospital, where she later died because of her injuries, state police say. Shehorn was also flown to an out-of-state hospital because of his injuries. Chapmen was taken by ambulance to an area hospital as well.
Troopers say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. "Due to the severity of damage resulting from the collision, it is still under investigation if restraints were utilized properly," KSP says in a news release about the crash sent Monday night.