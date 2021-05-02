ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL—ISP says it's investigating a deadly crash on Bill Emerson Bridge in Alexander County early Sunday morning.
In a news release, ISP said the driver, 39-year-old Darryl D. Jackson, from Cairo Illinois, was driving west, in a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette, on Illinois Route 146 when he left the roadway to the right struck a guardrail and overturned.
ISP reported Jackson was ejected from his car and was pronounced dead on the scene.
There was a passenger in the car, an unidentified male, he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation.