LYON COUNTY, KY — One person was killed in a crash involving a semitrailer and a garbage truck on US 641 North in Lyon County, Kentucky, Wednesday night, Kentucky State Police say.
The crash, which happened Wednesday evening, blocked the roadway until early Thursday morning.
KSP Post 1 says 39-year-old Travis L. Rodden of Poinsett, Arkansas, was driving a semitrailer northbound when the trailer he was pulling dropped off the east side of the road. Rodden tried to get the trailer back onto the road, but KSP Post 1 says he over corrected. The vehicle crossed both lanes of traffic and crashed into a tree on the rest side of the road.
The trailer was blocking both lanes of traffic, and a southbound garbage truck crashed into it. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Wednesday said the crash caused a fire.
The man driving the garbage truck — 42-year-old William G. Hardrick of Princeton, Kentucky — was pronounced dead at the scene. State police say Hardrick was not wearing a seat belt. Investigators say Rodden was not injured.
KSP Post 1 says it is continuing its investigation into the crash.
Other agencies that responded to the scene include the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Lyon County EMS, the Eddyville Police Department, the Eddyville Fire Department, KSP's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and the Lyon County Coroner's Office.